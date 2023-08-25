Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $515.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $406.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.40 and a 200 day moving average of $374.52. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

