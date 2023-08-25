New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

