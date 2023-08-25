HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 200,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

