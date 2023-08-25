Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NWL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

