Zacks Research Comments on PRA Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $765.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,068 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after buying an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

