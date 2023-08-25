Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Zacks Research

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

