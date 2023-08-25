BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.29.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
