Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Lifted by Analyst

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

