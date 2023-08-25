Analysts Offer Predictions for Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $350.71 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.