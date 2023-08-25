Head to Head Contrast: Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 8.33% 23.72% 2.81% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carriage Services and Goodfood Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.82%. Goodfood Market has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Goodfood Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.24 $41.38 million $2.01 15.25 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Goodfood Market on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

