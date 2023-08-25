Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Head to Head Analysis

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloopen Group and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million N/A -$75.43 million N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $7.53 billion 9.55 $1.51 billion $2.73 33.48

Analyst Recommendations

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloopen Group and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Activision Blizzard 0 16 4 0 2.20

Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $94.37, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 24.87% 14.87% 10.78%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

