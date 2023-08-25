Analyzing Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 14.59% 12.34% 0.68% Middlefield Banc 22.12% 11.31% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.25 billion 0.86 $1.71 billion $3.66 7.23 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.66 $15.67 million $2.49 11.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.9% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ally Financial and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 9 5 0 2.12 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.28, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

