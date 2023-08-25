Head to Head Analysis: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SurgePays and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 152.12%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 8.43% 150.20% 32.63% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SurgePays and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SurgePays has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 0.55 -$680,000.00 $0.84 5.61 Hong Kong Technology Venture $402.85 million 1.01 $1.90 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Technology Venture has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers. It also provides ShockWave CRM, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and billing system software platform that provides services, including sales agent management, device and SIM inventory management, order processing and provisioning, retail Point of Service (POS) activations and payments, customer service management, retention tools, billing, and payments to telecommunication and broadband industry; and Surge Fintech, a financial technology tech and wireless top-up platform for wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation for the SurgePays. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain Software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.