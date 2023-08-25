Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) vs. BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Critical Survey

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Ratings

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $138.20 million 0.22 -$2.64 million $0.85 3.09 BT Brands $12.60 million 1.18 -$560,000.00 ($0.18) -13.22

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Good Times Restaurants. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Good Times Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 7.23% 4.85% 1.67% BT Brands -6.01% -10.27% -6.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats BT Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About BT Brands

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

