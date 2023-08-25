Financial Review: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $74.21, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.68 $284.63 million $1.53 44.06 Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.44 $142.22 million $1.12 9.35

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.53% 18.86% 5.19% Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Ladder Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

