Head-To-Head Comparison: Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jet2 and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet2 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 3 9 2 0 1.93

Jet2 presently has a consensus target price of $1,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,802.60%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Jet2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jet2 is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jet2 and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet2 N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor -1.61% 4.87% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jet2 and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 70.06 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.39 $20.00 million ($0.20) -74.95

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Jet2. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Jet2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

