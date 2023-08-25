Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $112.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

