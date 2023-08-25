Comparing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.05%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.3% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -39.93% -37.37%

Volatility & Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $85.99 million 5.73 $96.65 million ($0.80) -17.20 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million N/A N/A

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Talaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR001 for the patients with a severe form of scleroderma. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

