Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $10.21

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after buying an additional 1,691,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 3,565,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.