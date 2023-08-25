Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Head to Head Review

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slate Office REIT 2 1 0 0 1.33 Douglas Emmett 3 4 3 0 2.00

Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Slate Office REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Slate Office REIT is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A Douglas Emmett 6.36% 1.39% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.72 $97.14 million $0.33 40.77

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Office REIT.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Slate Office REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

