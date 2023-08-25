Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $30.54

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

