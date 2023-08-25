Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $22.31

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

