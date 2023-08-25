Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.29

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

