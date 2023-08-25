Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $46.35

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.35.
PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:PFE opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
