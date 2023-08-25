Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $135.50

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.