Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) versus Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head-To-Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 2.58 -$6.35 million N/A N/A Upwork $618.32 million 3.22 -$89.89 million ($0.50) -29.50

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

Upwork has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 66.28% 17.38% 14.25% Upwork -4.33% -10.36% -2.81%

Summary

Upwork beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.