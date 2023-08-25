Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $10.58

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Grifols by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grifols by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

