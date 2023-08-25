Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $23.03

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.03.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th.

RF stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

