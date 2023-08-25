BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $2,565.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,565.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

