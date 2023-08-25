Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. CSFB raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

