ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $28.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $3,030,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 344,600 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

