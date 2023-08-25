CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$134.55.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$112.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.32 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2158693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.