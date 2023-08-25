Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Set at C$75.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) received a C$75.00 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$54.12 and a 52 week high of C$70.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7936681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

