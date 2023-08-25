The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Buy

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAYGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

