The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Buy

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
