Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRLXF

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Company Profile

Shares of BRLXF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Boralex has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.