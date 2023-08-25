Berenberg Bank Increases Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 130

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

About Hochschild Mining

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.