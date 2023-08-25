Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.05.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

