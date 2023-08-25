Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.