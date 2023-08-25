RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of -275.45 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. Analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -1,533.08%.

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

