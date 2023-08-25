BrainsWay’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
