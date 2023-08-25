Best Buy’s (BBY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

