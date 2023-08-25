Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

