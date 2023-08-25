Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.05 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -2.52 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.28 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 462.77%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

