General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.