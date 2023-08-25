Reviewing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OpGen and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.5% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OpGen and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.82 million 0.35 -$37.28 million ($12.05) -0.01 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) 0.00

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen. OpGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -1,283.79% -254.10% -88.58% Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics beats OpGen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The company's products also comprise ARES Technology Platform, including ARES reference database on antimicrobial resistance using next generation sequencing technology and artificial intelligence powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction; and Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers. It also utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. The company helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections to enhance patient outcomes, and to decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. OpGen, Inc. has a collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC to develop a research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

