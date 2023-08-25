XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.27. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

