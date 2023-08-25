Head to Head Survey: Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 469.51%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $41.09 million 0.92 -$3.76 million ($0.17) -18.88 Boxlight $221.78 million 0.08 -$3.74 million ($0.44) -4.52

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73% Boxlight -1.47% -5.88% -1.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxlight beats Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; and MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based, campus-wide communication and control solution, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.