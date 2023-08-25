Contrasting Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Tigo Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.59 million 0.85 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -16.64% -16.53% -9.05% Tigo Energy N/A 60.44% 4.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.15%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Rubicon Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities. It also offers inverters, batteries, and automatic transfer switches. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California.

