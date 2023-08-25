JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

