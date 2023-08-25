Angi’s (ANGI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Angi by 1,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 960,834 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 949,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850,431 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

